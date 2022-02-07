8 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. 8 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan at the mediation of President of France Emmanuel Marcon and President of the European Council Charles Michel, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

On February 4, a remote meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place at the mediation of Emmanuel Macron and Charles Michel.

Here are the names of the released POWs: