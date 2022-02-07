Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches Yerevan flights

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi airline launched the Abu Dhabi – Yerevan- Abu Dhabi flights February 7, the Armenia International Airports CJSC said in a statement.

The airline will operate the route on Mondays and Fridays.








