“Another sign of positive developments” - Charles Michel on return of Armenian POWs
15:44, 7 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The EU supports stability and prosperity in the region, the President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted after Azerbaijan released 8 Armenian POWs.
“The release by Azerbaijan and reparation [sic] to Armenia of 8 Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments following the meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan. The EU supports stability and prosperity in the region,” he said.
