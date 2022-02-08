LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.50% to $3111.00, copper price down by 0.20% to $9815.00, lead price down by 1.13% to $2194.00, nickel price up by 1.20% to $23250.00, tin price down by 0.40% to $42855.00, zinc price down by 0.25% to $3616.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.