Ambassador of Belarus visited Foreign Ministry of Armenia – official confirmation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan confirms the information that the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk visited the Armenian Foreign Ministry today, February 8, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a conversation with ARMENPRESS correspondent, refraining from additional comments.

Yesterday, in an interview with Vladimir Solovyov, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the Union State between Russia and Belarus should expand and include most of the ex-Soviet republics. Particularly, speaking on Armenia, he said “Armenia has nowhere to run…..what, you think anyone needs them? They have already seen it, Nikol Vovayevich [Pashinyan] has already seen it.”