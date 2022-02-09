Parliament expands family survivor benefits for military

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament unanimously approved the bill by ruling Civil Contract party MP Hayk Sargsyan seeking to expand the military’s family survivor benefit beneficiaries.

The Insurance Foundation of Servicemen pays compensations to family members of servicemembers of the Armed Forces who die or go missing while in service. By the new law, if the servicemember doesn’t have parents, a spouse or children, then their sister, brother or grandparents are eligible to receive the compensation.

The bill passed with 92 votes in favor, 0 against.

Moreover, if a servicemember was factually in “marital relations” but didn’t have a marriage certificate, then the person with whom the servicemember was in these relations is eligible for the compensation.