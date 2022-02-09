Over 2800 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. 2811 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 396,885.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3291 in a day, bringing the total to 359,456.

The death toll has risen to 8108 (6 death cases in past day).

7297 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 8.

The number of active cases is 27,762.