Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization process
11:25, 9 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the normalization process of the relations between Armenia and Turkey during a telephone conversation on February 8, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken and Cavusoglu discussed also the additional steps the United States could take to support these efforts.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | En Français | باللغة العربية | AMP Version