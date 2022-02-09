Actor Ruben Karapetyan dies from COVID-19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Actor Ruben Karapetyan died from COVID-19 complications, the H. Ghaplanyan Drama Theater’s Artistic Director Armen Khandikyan told ARMENPRESS.

Karapetyan was 74 years old.

Aside from a number of appearances in film, he was an actor at the H. Ghaplanyan Drama Theater since 1972.

He was bestowed with the Merited Artist of Armenia title in 2004.