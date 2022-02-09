Hovhannes Bachkov to face Cristian Coria in next pro fight

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov’s next bout in the professional ring will be against Argentine boxer Cristian Coria (29-9-2, 13 knockouts).

The 29-year-old Bachkov (2-0, 1 knockout) will face the 39-year-old on March 18 in Dubai.

The match is part of global promotional company Probellum’s first event of 2022.

“I’m very excited to be competing at Probellum Evolution and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans,” BoxingNews.co quoted Bachkov as saying. “It’s been a good start to my professional career but there is a lot more to come from me and I will show my quality in Dubai.”

Bachkov showcased his undoubted qualities in his amateur career, winning bronze at world championships for three times, winning the European championship twice and capturing bronze at the 32nd summer Olympics.

Bachkov went pro in 2020.