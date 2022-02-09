Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Azerbaijan says delimitation issue needs to be solved for normalization

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that it is necessary to solve the issue of delimitation and demarcation with Armenia in order to normalize the relations.

He claimed that Azerbaijan is ready to "unconditionally" start the process of delimitation and demarcation.








