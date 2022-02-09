Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Artsakh President signs decree on making changes in government’s structure

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. On February 9, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree “On making changes and amendments to the Artsakh Republic President's decree ‘On the structure of the Government of the Artsakh Republic’ ” dated on 17 December, 2020, his Office said.

According to the decree:

- Ministry of Labor, Social and Migration Affairs was renamed to the Ministry of Social Development and Migration;

-the economic block has been separated from the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture and attached to the Ministry of Finance,

- The State Control Service (the successor of the current Control Service of the President of the Artsakh Republic) and the newly-created Committee on Material Damages have been added to the structure of public administration bodies.

 

 








