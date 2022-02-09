Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan is one of the Government’s goals – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan states that concluding a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalizing relations with Turkey is one of the goals of their government, as it has been one of the goals of all Armenian governments, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP Tsovinar Vardanyan from the “Civil Contract” Party.

Vardanyan reminded of the commitment declared by the Republic of Armenia to open an era of peaceful development, at the same time, Azerbaijan regularly announces about readiness to sign a peace agreement with the Republic of Armenia. The MP inquired about the Prime Minister's opinion on concluding a peace treaty.

According to Pashinyan, on the one hand, an attempt is being made to create the impression in Armenia and outside Armenia that someone is trying to impose an agenda on Armenia, on the other hand, that Armenia is avoiding an agenda.

"The signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the normalization of relations with Turkey and recording it with corresponding document, of course, is the goal of our Government, moreover, it was the goal of all the governments of Armenia. The purpose of the negotiation process on the Karabakh issue was to sign a peace treaty, it is recorded in all documents. Are we ready to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan? "Yes," Pashinyan said.

To the question if Armenia is ready to negotiate over that peace treaty, he gave a positive answer again. As for the format of the talks, Pashinyan said that the Armenian government's views on it have been emphasized several times. The Prime Minister assured that the goal of the negotiations has always been to sign a peace treaty.

"We are ready for a concrete and substantiated conversation," said the Prime Minister.