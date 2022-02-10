19 arrested as Armenian counterintelligence neutralizes “network of spies” activated by foreign agencies

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Military Counterintelligence Division of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia announced that it has neutralized a “network of agents” who were recruited by foreign intelligence agencies for espionage.

The investigation was carried out as part of a criminal case opened on espionage and state treason.

The NSS said it gathered undeniable evidence that “foreign intelligence agencies created a network of spies in the territory of Armenia and involved different servicemembers of the military.”

The spies opened fake social media accounts posing as Armenian women, and recruited their targets by luring them into believing that the online contacts would become “intimate relationships.”

The targets of the foreign intelligence agencies were over 20 servicemembers of various ranks in the Armenian military. During their contacts, the Armenian servicemembers were offered money in exchange of classified information on deployment locations of various military bases, units, command staff, defense lines, engineering structures, equipment etc. All servicemembers targeted by the intelligence agencies had the relevant security clearance to obtain the information.

The suspects gave their consent to cooperate and received payments for gathering and relaying the information.

The investigation revealed the identities of the suspects and the volume and content of the classified information that they had transferred to the foreign intelligence agencies.

19 persons were placed under arrest on suspicion of treason, with some of them confessing in their testimonies.

Armenian law envisages up to life imprisonment for state treason, however, persons who have committed state treason or espionage can be exempt from criminal accountability if they voluntarily surrender to authorities and assist in preventing further harm.