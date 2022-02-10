Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

2842 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

2842 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 2842 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 399,727.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2548 in a day, bringing the total to 362,004.

The death toll has risen to 8114 (6 death cases in past day).

7636 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 9. 

The number of active cases is 28,040.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]