Processes taking place in region are under Armenia’s spotlight – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Armenia are regularly assessing the current security environment around the country and are taking actions over it, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters today, when asked to comment on why Armenia is not officially responding to the ratification of the “Shushi Declaration” by the Turkish and Azerbaijani parliaments.

“We are regularly assessing the security environment around us and are taking actions connected with it. Some of these steps could be publicly, and some not, but each process that is taking place in the region is in our spotlight, and if necessary, we are responding in different ways”, he said.

The declaration on “Allied Relations” signed by the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan in Artsakh’s Shushi, which has come under the Azerbaijani control following the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war, envisages that the two countries must provide mutual support in case of an “aggression of a third country”. The document has been ratified recently by the Turkish and Azerbaijani parliaments.