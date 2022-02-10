Russian peacekeepers should stay as long as NK conflict isn’t settled – Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement must take place within the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, and the Co-Chairing countries, in case of being active, can prevent military action, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said at a news conference.

“We must find a peaceful resolution. Any process that could disrupt the peaceful settlement is concerning for us, and we believe that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries have all levers and possibilities to prevent any steps taken militarily,” he said.

Grigoryan said as long as the Nagorno Karabakh conflict isn’t resolved the Russian peacekeepers must be deployed there in order for there to be a chance for finding a long-term solution.

“As long as there is no solution, the activities of the peacekeepers there is a necessity. The Republic of Armenia will continue to work, in order for the peacekeepers to be deployed there and stay there for as long as we find a solution to the issue,” Grigoryan said.