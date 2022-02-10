“Takeaway your coffee and smoke in the street” – Economy minister defends smoking ban

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan defended the smoking ban and noted that many countries around the world have implemented the measure and the result has been positive.

Starting March 15, smoking and the use of all other tobacco products, including substitutes, will be banned in all public food facilities in Armenia.

The smoking ban will be enforced in both indoor and outdoor restaurants, cafes, bars and other similar venues, the Ministry of Healthcare said earlier.

“Practice shows that turnover in public eateries declines in one-two months but then swiftly recovers because if one part of the society views smoking as an advantage, the other significant part views smoking in restaurants as a disadvantage. People who don’t smoke, or even smokers themselves find it unpleasant to enter eateries where smoking is allowed,” Kerobyan told reporters.

He said he himself was a smoker and quit 4 years ago.

“Before quitting I used to smoke three packs a day, but when I was on business trips to countries where smoking bans were in force I’d smoke only one pack a day. The environment was forcing smokers to smoke less. Yes, inconveniences would happen during the day but eventually, at the end of the day, when you’ve smoked less than usually you feel much better,” he said.

He advised smokers to takeaway their coffee and smoke in the street if they want a cigarette with their coffee.