Armenian PM holds farewell meeting with Syrian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador of Syria Mohammed Haj Ibrahim on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

Pashinyan highly appreciated the Ambassador’s contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Syrian relations, stating that Armenia follows the developments and wishes the friendly Syria to overcome the crisis as soon as possible.

The PM touched upon the humanitarian mission sent by Armenia to Syria in 2019 aimed at conducting humanitarian demining works and providing medical services to the locals. According to Pashinyan, this mission is a tribute to the people of Syria who provided shelter to the 1915 Armenian Genocide survivors, and with whom the Armenian people are connected by close historic ties.

The Syrian Ambassador in his turn praised the productive cooperation with the Armenian government and said that during his tenure he has made the best efforts for the development of the bilateral relations. He expressed gratitude to the government of Armenia for the support provided during crisis and said the Syrian government highly values the humanitarian mission of Armenia. According to him, this shows the firm friendship between the two countries. Mohammed Haj Ibrahim wished success and lasting development to Armenia and the Armenian people.

The officials then discussed the ongoing developments and the humanitarian situation in Syria.