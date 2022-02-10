Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-02-22

YEREVAN, 10 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 479.04 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.78 drams to 548.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.41 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 650.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 75.99 drams to 28150.85 drams. Silver price up by 5.95 drams to 358.08 drams. Platinum price up by 13.09 drams to 15863.54 drams.