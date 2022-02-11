LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 February:

The price of aluminum up by 1.91% to $3287.00, copper price up by 3.45% to $10181.00, lead price up by 2.79% to $2285.00, nickel price up by 2.05% to $23625.00, tin price up by 2.43% to $44300.00, zinc price up by 2.81% to $3730.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.