Security Council Secretary, CSTO Sec-Gen discuss situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas to discuss the current situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

Grigoryan emphasized that a border exists between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan back from the Soviet years. He stressed that according to the 1991 agreement on Creating the Commonwealth of Independent States, the parties recognized that border, ratified the agreement in their parliaments and made it an integral part of the two countries’ legislation.

Grigoryan and Zas also discussed issues relating to the Armenian chairmanship at the CSTO.