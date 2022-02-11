Gymnast legend Albert Azaryan celebrates 93rd birthday
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Soviet Armenian artistic gymnast Albert Azaryan is celebrating the 93rd birthday.
The three-time Olympic champion today as well continues actively taking part in the activities of his own gymnast school.
Azaryan won gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics (team and individual) and the 1960 Rome Olympics, in addition to multiple titles at European and World championships.
- 14:49 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire
- 14:18 Scientists from abroad willing to live and work in Armenia to be offered grants
- 12:52 Armen Grigoryan receives Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council
- 12:32 Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now
- 11:57 Balance of electric-energy production, export, import volumes in Armenia is positive
- 11:33 Azerbaijani forces open fire at residential houses in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka and Taghavard communities
- 11:13 COVID-19: Armenia reports 2676 new cases, 31 deaths in one day
- 11:05 Armenian PM sends congratulatory letters to Iran’s Supreme Leader and President
- 10:50 California establishes sister state relationship with Armenia’s Syunik province
- 10:43 Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh hold LFX involving armored personnel carriers
- 10:35 Deputy PM chairs meeting of North-South Road Corridor management board
- 10:14 Artsakh FM pays first working visit to Brussels after 2020 War
- 10:00 Gymnast legend Albert Azaryan celebrates 93rd birthday
- 09:41 Security Council Secretary, CSTO Sec-Gen discuss situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 09:39 European Stocks - 10-02-22
- 09:38 US stocks down - 10-02-22
- 09:37 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-02-22
- 09:35 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 10-02-22
- 09:34 Oil Prices - 10-02-22
- 02.10-20:00 TUMO Box opens in Martakert, Artsakh
- 02.10-19:06 In a conversation with Zelensky, Stoltenberg promised to continue NATO’s practical and political assistance
- 02.10-18:24 US administration will continue supporting the development of Armenia's democratic institutions. Ambassador
- 02.10-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-02-22
- 02.10-17:32 Asian Stocks up - 10-02-22
- 02.10-16:12 Armenia considers implementation of UNESCO fact-finding mission in NK conflict zone “priority and urgent” – MFA spox
14:18, 02.04.2022
2432 views Mikayel Mikayelyan and Tina Garabedian are Team Armenia’s flagbearers at Beijing Winter Olympics opening
15:44, 02.04.2022
2239 views Composer Artur Grigoryan passed away
09:00, 02.07.2022
2047 views United Kingdom doesn’t view Nagorno Karabakh conflict as resolved – Ambassador Gallagher’s interview to ARMENPRESS
19:47, 02.04.2022
1980 views Zakharova has no information yet about the construction of an alternative road to the Lachin corridor
12:58, 02.08.2022
1912 views Armenian Foreign Ministry responds to Lukashenko’s remarks