Gymnast legend Albert Azaryan celebrates 93rd birthday

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Soviet Armenian artistic gymnast Albert Azaryan is celebrating the 93rd birthday.

The three-time Olympic champion today as well continues actively taking part in the activities of his own gymnast school.

Azaryan won gold at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics (team and individual) and the 1960 Rome Olympics, in addition to multiple titles at European and World championships.








