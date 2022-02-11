Deputy PM chairs meeting of North-South Road Corridor management board

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan chaired the meeting of the management board of the North-South Road Corridor investment project on February 10 to discuss the launch of the tender for the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section.

Speaking about the importance and expected results of the project, Deputy PM Matevosyan noted that the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section is among the government’s priorities.

“The implementation of this project will enable to increase interest for transit through Armenian territory, to ensure the security of Armenia’s southern regions and to contribute to their economic development and improvement of the population’s standard of living,” he said.

According to the project, it is planned to build a Technical Class II, 60km long new road section (100km/h), including bridges with a total length of 4,7km and tunnels with a total length of 12,5km, the longest of which is the Bargushat tunnel – 8,6km long.

As a result, the road distance between Sisian and Kajaran will be reduced by approximately 58km, and the current average 50km/h speed of travel for vehicles will be increased to around 100km/h, to reduce the driving time by approximately 1,5-2 hours and increase comfort and safety.

The project is included in the EU Economic and Investment Plan Guideline 2 and the Armenian government is effectively cooperating with the EU, the European Investment Bank and EBRD.