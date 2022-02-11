Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 February

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh hold LFX involving armored personnel carriers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh held military exercises involving the BTR-82A armored personnel carriers.

The Russian peacekeeping force said in a statement on social media that the drills were part of their planned combat readiness training.

The drills included live-fire shooting exercises and high-speed maneuverability.








