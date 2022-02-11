Armenian PM sends congratulatory letters to Iran’s Supreme Leader and President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

The message addressed to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei reads as follows,

“I warmly congratulate you on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The smooth development of relations based on mutual trust and warmth with the neighboring and friendly Islamic Republic of Iran is of particular importance for the Republic of Armenia.

We can state with satisfaction that this year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the course of which has registered a steady path of development.

I am confident that the warm and neighborly Armenian-Iranian relations, firmly based on mutual respect and trust, will reach new horizons for the benefit of the development of our countries and the welfare of the peoples.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you good health and lasting peace to the friendly people of Iran”.



The message addressed to President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi reads as follows,

“I cordially congratulate you and the people of Iran on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In the Republic of Armenia, we highly appreciate the normal development of warm and neighborly Armenian-Iranian relations, which are based on centuries-old history and mutual respect.

We should record with satisfaction that this year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the course of which has been marked by achievements in various fields and the expansion of cooperation prospects.

Highlighting the determination of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Iran to strengthen peace and stability in the region, I reaffirm the official invitation to you to visit Armenia to discuss the issues on the bilateral agenda.

I am convinced that due to joint efforts we will be committed to the deepening of high-level Armenian-Iranian interstate relations, and the multifaceted agenda of our cooperation will be further expanded for the benefit of our peoples and countries.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you prosperity and good health, and well-being and lasting peace to the friendly people of Iran”.