COVID-19: Armenia reports 2676 new cases, 31 deaths in one day
11:13, 11 February, 2022
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. 2676 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 402,403.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3658 in a day, bringing the total to 365,662.
The death toll has risen to 8145 (31 death cases in past day).
6743 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 10.
The number of active cases is 27,029.
