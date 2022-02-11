Armen Grigoryan receives Deputy Secretary of Russian Security Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Oleg Khramov, who arrived in Yerevan to attend the Armenian-Russian inter-agency consultations on information security, the Office of Armen Grigoryan told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting, Armen Grigoryan highlighted the effectiveness of the ongoing activities of the Armenian-Russian inter-agency consultations. In this context the sides highly valued the level of partnership between the Offices of the Security Councils of Armenia and Russia.

Touching upon the issues of bilateral interest, the officials emphasized the necessity of continuing the cooperation in the field of information security.

The sides also discussed the steps to be taken in the future and the implementation of the inter-agency agreements.