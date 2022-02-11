Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Azerbaijan spread another disinformation, claiming that on February 11 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani military positions located in the Karvachar section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Defense Ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The ministry added that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.