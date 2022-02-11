Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-02-22

YEREVAN, 11 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 478.94 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.94 drams to 545.27 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.38 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.86 drams to 649.25 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 110.38 drams to 28261.23 drams. Silver price up by 1.55 drams to 359.63 drams. Platinum price down by 49.51 drams to 15814.03 drams.