US Ambassador meеts with MPs of “Hayastan” parliamentary faction
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with the MPs of “Hayastan” faction to discuss a number of issues, to hear their concerns about recent judicial and political developments, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Twitter micro blog of the Embassy.
It is noted that Tracy underlined the US support for Armenia's democratic path.
