Shoygu demands from Wallace to explain the presence of special forces of Great Britain in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 11 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu demanded from the Secretary of Defense of Great Britain Ben Wallace during a meeting held in Moscow to explain the presence of British special forces in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “RIA NOVOSTI”, Shoygu also offered the Western countries to make their contribution to easing tensions and stop the supply of arms to Ukraine.



“I would also like to understand why Great Britain sent its special forces to Ukraine, and until when they will be deployed there”, said Shoygu.