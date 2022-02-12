Armenia reports over 2400 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 2402 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 404,805.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4610 in a day, bringing the total to 370,272.
The death toll has risen to 8157 (12 death cases in past day).
7249 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 11.
The number of active cases is 24,807.
- 17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-02-22
- 17:43 Ameriabank is the first in Armenia to place green bonds via public offering
- 17:42 Asian Stocks down - 14-02-22
- 17:28 Many Italian companies interested in Armenia’s infrastructure, construction, energy sectors
- 16:55 Armenian health ministry announces extended shelf-life for Moderna vaccines
- 16:35 Armenian diplomatic representations in Ukraine working normally – Foreign Ministry
- 16:27 One of Armenia’s cultural properties included in UNESCO World Heritage List displayed at Google Arts and Culture
- 15:04 February 13 earthquake described as “strongest since 1988 Spitak”
- 14:55 Stefan Airapetjan to represent Estonia at Eurovision 2022
- 14:47 Parliamentary commission on 2020 war to summon PM Pashinyan
- 13:56 At meeting with EU special rep., PM Pashinyan reaffirms “unwavering” devotion to democratic reforms process
- 12:47 No extra-parliamentary force involved in activities of 2020 war commission at the moment – senior lawmaker
- 12:32 Azerbaijani armed forces grossly violate UN requirements - Armenian Ombudsman tells Czech Ambassador
- 12:18 Best experts and families of victims to participate in works of commission investigating circumstances of 2020 war
- 11:29 Over 100,000 Pfizer vaccine doses imported to Armenia
- 11:07 COVID-19: Nearly 700 new cases, 19 deaths in Armenia
- 11:06 Armenia, Georgia intensify partnership in customs administration
- 11:00 Armenia-Georgia women’s friendlies cancelled over COVID-19, says football federation
- 10:23 Earthquake specialists to conduct studies to determine possible consequences of Feb. 13 tremors
- 10:15 Max. protection, lighter, cheaper: Armenian military veterans develop modern ballistic vest with nano particles
- 09:05 Relations with Armenia have firm grounds: Argentine Foreign Minister’s exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS
- 02.12-17:51 Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression directed against entire civilized world – Artsakh FM
- 02.12-17:47 Reports about Artsakh President’s resignation denied
- 02.12-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-02-22
- 02.12-17:31 Asian Stocks down - 12-02-22
09:00, 02.07.2022
2425 views United Kingdom doesn’t view Nagorno Karabakh conflict as resolved – Ambassador Gallagher’s interview to ARMENPRESS
20:53, 02.08.2022
2233 views Armenian Church calls on the international community to strictly respond to the undisguised cultural genocide of Baku
10:52, 02.10.2022
2233 views 19 arrested as Armenian counterintelligence neutralizes “network of spies” activated by foreign agencies
20:46, 02.11.2022
2110 views Shoygu demands from Wallace to explain the presence of special forces of Great Britain in Ukraine
12:58, 02.08.2022
2085 views Armenian Foreign Ministry responds to Lukashenko’s remarks