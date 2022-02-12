Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Armenia reports over 2400 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 2402 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 404,805.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4610 in a day, bringing the total to 370,272.

The death toll has risen to 8157 (12 death cases in past day).

7249 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 11. 

The number of active cases is 24,807.

 








