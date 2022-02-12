LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 February:

The price of aluminum down by 3.26% to $3180.00, copper price down by 1.78% to $10000.00, lead price down by 0.22% to $2280.00, nickel price down by 1.04% to $23380.00, tin price down by 1.11% to $43810.00, zinc price down by 1.50% to $3674.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.