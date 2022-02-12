Putin to hold phone talks with Macron, Biden on February 12

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his US and French counterparts, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

In his words, the Putin-Biden talk is expected to take place on Saturday evening, Moscow time. The conversation was requested by Washington, and "the request was preceded by a letter from the US side," he said.

The last time Putin and Biden held a phone conversation was at the end of last year. Before that, on December 7, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting of Putin and Biden as the heads of state took place in Geneva in June 2021.