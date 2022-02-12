Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Blinken to talk with Lavrov

Blinken to talk with Lavrov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is planning to hold a phone talk on February 12 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reports TASS.

“I am planning to underscore the unity and resolve of [allies]”, Blinken said.

Last time Blinken and Lavrov held a phone talk on February 1.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]