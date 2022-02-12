Hollywood actor Johnny Depp to receive Serbian Gold Medal of Merit in Belgrade

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp will receive the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his exceptional contribution to Serbia's efforts aimed at expanding and advancing the local artistic community, Serbian National Tanjug News Agency reported citing the New Media Team public relations agency.

The honour will be presented to Depp in Belgrade on February 15, Serbia’s Statehood Day.

Depp visited Belgrade in autumn to promote the Puffins Impossible animated series, created in Serbia and produced by Archangel Digital Studios, owned by Serbian actor Milos Bikovic.