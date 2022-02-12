Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Air temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of February 12, on February 13 and 15-17, the ministry of emergency situations reports.

Air temperature will gradually rise by 3-5 degrees in the daytime of February 12-13.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of February 12 and on February 13-17.








