Azerbaijani forces violate rights of Armenia’s border residents on daily basis – Ombudsman

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan had a meeting with acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a news release.

Arman Tatoyan highly valued the level of cooperation with the UN Resident Coordinator, the Office, and the UN agencies in Armenia, particularly UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNHCR, as well as the effectiveness of joint programs.

He said that in the past 6 years programs have been implemented relating to freedom of speech, the professional work of journalists, the rights of women, children and persons with disabilities, etc.

Human rights-related issues were discussed during the meeting. Arman Tatoyan presented the problems registered in detention sites and the judiciary.

The Armenian Ombudsman also said that the Azerbaijani armed forces are violating the rights of the border residents of Armenia on a daily basis, by grossly violating the UN demands, therefore, he emphasized that the Azerbaijani troops must be withdrawn in order to guarantee people’s normal life.

Lila Pieters Yahia thanked Arman Tatoyan for the work conducted during his tenure and for the important mission aimed at protecting human rights.