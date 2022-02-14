Earthquake specialists to conduct studies to determine possible consequences of Feb. 13 tremors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The specialized teams of the Seismic Protection Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will conduct macro-seismic studies in towns and cities of Armenia’s northern provinces to determine possible consequences of the recent earthquake, the Ministry of Emergency Situation spokesperson Anna Baghdasaryan said in a statement.

A magnitude 5,2 earthquake hit Armenia at 22:25 on February 13. The seismic protection agency said the quake hit 16km from the town of Bavra near the Armenian-Georgian border with a 10km depth. The earthquake measured 6-7 on MSK scale at the epicenter. It was felt at an intensity of 3 MSK in Yerevan.