Armenia-Georgia women’s friendlies cancelled over COVID-19, says football federation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The friendly matches between the Armenian and Georgian women’s national football teams scheduled for February 17 and 20 in Yerevan have been cancelled over COVID-19, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) said in a press release.

According to the FFA, an unspecified number of players in the Georgian team tested positive for COVID-19 and the team won’t travel to Armenia. 






