COVID-19: Nearly 700 new cases, 19 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. 695 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 407,074.

4245 tests were administered (total 2,828,454).

2306 people recovered (total 375,612).

19 people died, bringing the death toll to 8186.

The number of active cases reached 21,702.

 

 








