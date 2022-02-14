Best experts and families of victims to participate in works of commission investigating circumstances of 2020 war

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The new commission aimed at investigating the circumstances of the 2020 Artsakh War approved its agenda today.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan said that this is an exceptional open session, but later they will have an open session at the end of the work.

“The best experts, not only of the Armed Forces, will participate in the works of the investigative commission, because thousands of families of the victims are waiting for the work of this commission. I would like to inform that the families of the victims will regularly participate in our works, but they will decide concretely who will take part”, he said.