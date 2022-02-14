No extra-parliamentary force involved in activities of 2020 war commission at the moment – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The participation of extra-parliamentary forces in the works of the commission aimed at investigating the circumstances of the 2020 Artsakh War can only happen as a result of a legal decision, Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan said at a press conference.

“At this moment no extra-parliamentary force is involved in the activities of the commission. Of course, they have such a wish, because there is such a platform of extra-parliamentary forces which meet regularly and discuss issues relating to our country and also the 44-day war. And of course, these forces have such a wish, but in what legal format these desires can be implemented, it will be decided by the defense and security committee which now is also the investigative commission. In other words, it can happen only as a result of a legal decision”, Kocharyan said.