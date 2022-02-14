One of Armenia’s cultural properties included in UNESCO World Heritage List displayed at Google Arts and Culture

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. One of the three cultural properties of Armenia inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List – the Cathedral and Churches of Echmiatsin and the Archaeological Site of Zvartnots, has been created and is already on display at the Google Arts and Culture platform in cooperation between Armenia’s Tourism Committee and the UNESCO World Heritage Review, the Tourism Committee said.

The Committee also said that two more cultural properties of Armenia included in the UNESCO World Heritage List will soon be posted on the platform.