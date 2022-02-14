Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Armenian diplomatic representations in Ukraine working normally – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely following the developments of the situation in Ukraine, foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

“The Armenian diplomatic representations in Ukraine (the embassy in Kiev and the consulate-general in Odessa) are working normally and maintain permanent contact with Armenian citizens, who will be given additional guidelines in case of necessity,” he said.








