Armenian health ministry announces extended shelf-life for Moderna vaccines

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The expiration date for Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine against COVID-19 has been extended for two months for lots produced before 2022 February, which applies to the doses currently used in Armenia, the healthcare ministry said.

The shelf life was previously 7 months but is now 9 months.

The changes were made in accordance to Moderna’s guidelines approved by authorized bodies who’ve authorized the use of the vaccine (GB, USA, EU).