Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-02-22

YEREVAN, 14 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 478.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.67 drams to 541.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 6.19 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.06 drams to 647.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 68.80 drams to 28192.43 drams. Silver price down by 7.14 drams to 352.49 drams. Platinum price down by 63.89 drams to 15750.14 drams.