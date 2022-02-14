EU will continue efforts for the return of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received the delegation led by Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin also took part in the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the Defense Miinstry, greeting the guests, Suren Papikyan thanked the EU leadership, and personally Ambassador Klaar, for the active efforts for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, presented the situation in Artsakh, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Toivo Klaar noted that the European Union is ready to assist for the final settlement of the conflict, stabilization of the situation, and promotion of negotiations at various levels. It was noted that the European Union will continue to work in the humanitarian sphere, in particular, in the direction of the return of prisoners of war, other detainees and missing persons.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon other issues related to regional security.