Russian FM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office will address the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Moscow on February 15, who will arrive in Russia as OSCE Chairman-in-Office, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry informs that during the talks it is planned to discuss the current OSCE issues in three directions of security: military-political, economic-environmental and humanitarian. Reference will be made to the work plans of the organization in 2022.

The issue of OSCE assistance to the settlement of the conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria is expected to be discussed, as well as the mediation of the organization in the Geneva talks on security and stability in the Caucasus, and its activities in the Balkans and Central Asia.

Issues related to the Russian-Polish relations will also be discussed.